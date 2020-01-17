HSBC Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intertek Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,387.78 ($70.87).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,954 ($78.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,691.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,498.44.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

