HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1762 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

HP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. HP has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HP to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. HP has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Argus lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

