Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

