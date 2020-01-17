Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $960.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 960 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 960 ($12.63), with a volume of 176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($12.76).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 954.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

