Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT Raised to $22.00

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $516,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $292,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

