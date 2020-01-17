Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report sales of $162.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. Home Bancshares posted sales of $163.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year sales of $656.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.10 million to $658.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $642.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.60 million to $645.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

HOMB traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. 1,746,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,249. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,113,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.