Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

SNLN stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

