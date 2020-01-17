HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Shares Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 150,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,700. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

