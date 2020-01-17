Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hexcel Corp.'s strong air traffic growth and robust order flows on a global scale have been fueling growth in the commercial aircraft market, which in turn should boost its business. It continues to invest in major innovations and prepare for future aircraft platforms along with other composite applications, which will drive Hexcel’s long-term growth objective. However, ever since the grounding of 737 jets this March, Boeing announced a temporary reduction in the production rate to 42 planes per month, from 52 thereafter. Due to the reduction in production units, Hexcel Corp’s sales to the suppliers of Boeing might get affected. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Longbow Research raised Hexcel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.75. 1,036,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hexcel by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hexcel by 134.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.