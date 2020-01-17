Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,074,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,728,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

