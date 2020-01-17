Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Raised to $77.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Sidoti from $72.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential downside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

HSKA stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,009. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $841.67 million, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.10. Heska has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Heska by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

