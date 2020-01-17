Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.9% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,575. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

