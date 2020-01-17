Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.17

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $12.84. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 5,915 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.96 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,522,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $6,765,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $5,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

