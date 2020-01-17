HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $249,807.00 and $10.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056208 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073117 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,944.19 or 0.99924433 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053980 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001614 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,487,762 coins and its circulating supply is 254,352,612 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

