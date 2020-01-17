Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.81. 68,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,421 shares of company stock worth $1,295,728. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,148,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,929,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.