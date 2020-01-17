HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.47 ($87.75).

ETR:HEI traded up €0.72 ($0.84) on Friday, hitting €63.88 ($74.28). 519,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.47. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €54.36 ($63.21) and a 52 week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

