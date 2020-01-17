Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

HCSG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,752. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

