Head-To-Head Contrast: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biogen and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $13.45 billion 3.84 $4.43 billion $26.20 10.92 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$10.89 million ($0.97) -53.88

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biogen has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biogen and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 3 21 10 0 2.21 Krystal Biotech 0 1 5 0 2.83

Biogen currently has a consensus price target of $288.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $68.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.55%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Biogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 37.91% 46.14% 23.53% Krystal Biotech N/A -11.08% -10.70%

Summary

Biogen beats Krystal Biotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing BIIB098, Opicinumab, and BIIB061 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Elenbecestat, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB092 and BIIB054 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB067, BIIB078, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB104 for treating neurocognitive disorders; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and Dapirolzumab pegol, BG00011, and BIIB059 for treating other diseases, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. Biogen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., C4 Therapeutics, University of Pennsylvania, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, and others. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

