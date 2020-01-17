HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

XHB opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1009 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

