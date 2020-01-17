HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in NetApp by 177.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.38 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.85.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

