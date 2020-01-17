Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $4.56 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004483 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $183,284.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,876.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.01915878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.16 or 0.04029792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00689572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00130272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00788084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010107 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00713108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,442,206 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.