Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 156.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 6.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. 64,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,609. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

