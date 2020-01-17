Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.12% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,885,000 after buying an additional 736,082 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 280.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000.

SDIV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.02. 19,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

