Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,875 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 2.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,438. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

