Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.33% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNGU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $77.48.

