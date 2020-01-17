Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,833 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,658,000 after buying an additional 1,220,760 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,827,000 after buying an additional 110,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,256,000 after buying an additional 57,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 627,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 625,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,573. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.