Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.42. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $158.51 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.56.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

