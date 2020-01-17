Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,752 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.70. 566,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $104.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

