Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

SPY traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.86. The stock had a trading volume of 53,783,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $259.96 and a 12 month high of $330.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

