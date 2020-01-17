Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.24. 1,506,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $121.24.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
