Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

NYSE:HWC opened at $43.71 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

