Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.
NYSE:HWC opened at $43.71 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.
In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.
