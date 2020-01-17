Halo Platform Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,469.00 (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Halo Platform has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Halo Platform has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $27,469.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halo Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.03686867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00204885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Halo Platform

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,411,041,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,407,467,311 coins. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech . Halo Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@haloplatform . The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform

Buying and Selling Halo Platform

Halo Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

