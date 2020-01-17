Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 61,523 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,523 shares during the period. SLM comprises 1.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SLM by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 60,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLM. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

SLM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 113,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

