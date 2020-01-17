Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $35.73 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 4.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $35,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.37. 1,807,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,819. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

