Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $30.26 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,671 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises 3.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $30,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after buying an additional 817,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after buying an additional 686,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,298,000 after buying an additional 263,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,073. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

