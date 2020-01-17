GSX Techedu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,621 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,564% compared to the average daily volume of 208 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,026,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.