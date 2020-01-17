GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.80, approximately 560 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

