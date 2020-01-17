Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OMAB traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 174,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,782. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at $1,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

