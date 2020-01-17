GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GrubHub earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Bank of America downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. 60,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Richman purchased 3,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $109,390.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $150,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,916.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $421,239. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

