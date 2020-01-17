Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading 14.3% Higher

Grown Rogue International Inc (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 17,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products in Oregon. Its products include flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates and oils; dark chocolate line; and other derivative products.

