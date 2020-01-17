Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.29

Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 450749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46.

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

