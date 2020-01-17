Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.21

Shares of Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and traded as high as $151.50. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 93,107 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $100.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

