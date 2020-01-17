Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €93.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €93.00 ($108.14) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grenke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.25 ($111.92).

Grenke stock opened at €91.10 ($105.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.01. Grenke has a 52 week low of €69.65 ($80.99) and a 52 week high of €96.70 ($112.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

