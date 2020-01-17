Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €96.25 ($111.92).

A number of research firms recently commented on GLJ. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:GLJ traded down €1.70 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €90.45 ($105.17). 35,185 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Grenke has a 52 week low of €69.65 ($80.99) and a 52 week high of €96.70 ($112.44).

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

