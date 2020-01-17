Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s earnings estimates for the first quarter fiscal 2020 have undergone downward revisions lately. Greif’s EPS guidance for fiscal 2020 lies within $3.63-$4.13. The mid-point of the range depicts a decline of 2%. Lower demand in Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services thanks to trade uncertainty and weakness in Western Europe in the Flexible Products & Services segment will affect volumes. Unfavorable foreign currency impact and high debt also remain headwinds. Nevertheless, in fiscal 2020, the Paper Packaging segment is well poised on Caraustar acquisition and on various new growth projects coming online. Greif is poised to gain from focus on operational execution, capital discipline, and a strong and diverse product portfolio. It continues to execute cost-reduction activities across portfolio to counter softer market demand.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,882. Greif has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Greif by 37.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Greif by 50.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Greif by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

