Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBX. Cowen decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 723,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.