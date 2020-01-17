Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.06

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.06 and traded as high as $33.79. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 330,834 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$14.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.2000003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

