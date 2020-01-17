Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $76,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

GSBC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.81. 21,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

