Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $192,063.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson bought 32,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $345,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,905 shares of company stock worth $359,777. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $11,047,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth $9,642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 629,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,489,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 279,745 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLDD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 197,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $735.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.51. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

