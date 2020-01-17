Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GVA. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, CFO Desai Jigisha bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claes Bjork bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $240,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 35.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

